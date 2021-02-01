Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $154.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

