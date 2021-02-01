Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

