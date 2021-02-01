Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

