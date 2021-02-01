Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

1/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00.

12/16/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 240,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

