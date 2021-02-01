Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $750,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

AWK traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $162.24. 15,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,653. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

