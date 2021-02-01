Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

LOGI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. 17,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,526. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,146,424. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

