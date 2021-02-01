Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $11.59 Million Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 3.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $9.57 on Monday, hitting $357.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,553. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $364.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

