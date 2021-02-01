Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,337. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

