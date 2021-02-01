Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $28.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $794.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,121. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.78, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $841.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,549.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,810,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock worth $34,867,340. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.42.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.