Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 410.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.52. 517,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

