Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 238,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

