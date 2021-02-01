APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,000. Align Technology comprises approximately 10.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,943,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $527.95. 9,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.