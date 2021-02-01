Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $203.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.