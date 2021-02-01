Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Anthem were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.65. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

