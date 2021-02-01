Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.98 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day moving average of $294.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

