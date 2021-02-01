Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

