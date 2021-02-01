Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,772.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,637.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.