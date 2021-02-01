Angus Gordon Lennox Purchases 50,000 Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Stock

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Shares of LON:STS opened at GBX 196.16 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a market capitalization of £204.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. Securities Trust of Scotland plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140.50 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

