Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of AAUKF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $39.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

