Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. 73,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

