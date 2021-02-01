Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

