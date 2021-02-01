Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Short Interest Down 48.6% in January

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMCF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.