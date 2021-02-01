AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

