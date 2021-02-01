Analyzing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86%

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.29 $111.86 million $1.62 7.86 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.56 $82.61 million $1.25 6.48

Mack-Cali Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack-Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.