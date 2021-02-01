Analyzing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maverix Metals and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 21.79 -$7.67 million $0.06 86.00 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -21.80

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

