Analyzing HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) & BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

HFB Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HFB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HFB Financial and BankFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.75 $11.67 million $1.03 8.23

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than HFB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HFB Financial and BankFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HFB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankFinancial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than HFB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of HFB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HFB Financial and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66%

Summary

BankFinancial beats HFB Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts. It also provides personal, recreational and car, mortgages, home improvement, construction, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company offers various insurance products, such as life and long-term care insurance products, as well as fixed and variable annuities. Further, it invests in retirement planning, college funding, and estate planning; and mutual funds, stocks, bonds, real estate investment trusts, options, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers estate planning services; and debit cards and online banking services. It primarily operates in Bell County, Kentucky, as well as surrounding counties and states of Tennessee and Virginia. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

