Analyzing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Facebook’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 28.85 $1.79 million N/A N/A Facebook $70.70 billion 10.41 $18.49 billion $6.43 40.18

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAN and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00 Facebook 1 4 37 1 2.88

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.42%. Facebook has a consensus price target of $321.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Facebook’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Facebook is more favorable than GAN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% Facebook 32.00% 23.27% 18.12%

Summary

Facebook beats GAN on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

