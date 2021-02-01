Analyzing Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and CMTSU Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.78 billion 2.52 $1.84 billion $3.99 19.54 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 4 5 15 0 2.46 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 8.78% 19.04% 11.79% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, Internet of Things, interactive, and cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products and platforms for the healthcare industry. In addition, it offers revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry; business advisory and data analytics services; and salesforce services. Further, the company develops custom cloud-based software and platforms; and provides consulting services that enable companies to plan, implement, and optimize automated cloud-based business processes and technologies. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company markets and sells its services through professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has collaboration with Verily Life Sciences to facilitate COVID-19 testing across the United States. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

