Analysts Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Target Price at $63.79

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

