Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $593.11

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $625.89.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $779.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average is $641.92.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,867,340 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
