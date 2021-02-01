Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $593.11

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $625.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $779.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average is $641.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,867,340 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.