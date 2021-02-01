Analysts Set Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 183.33

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

