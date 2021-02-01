Analysts Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Target Price at $129.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $112.30 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

