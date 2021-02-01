Analysts Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT at $54.00

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $48.45 on Friday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

