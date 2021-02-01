Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $60.19

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NET stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. 61,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

