Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $89.67

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,810 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,384,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 200,118 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.