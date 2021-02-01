Analysts Offer Predictions for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WASH. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $43.58 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.