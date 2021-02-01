Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,371,353. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

