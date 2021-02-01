Analysts Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.64. 1,277,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.24, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $72.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Yandex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 19.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Yandex by 4.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.