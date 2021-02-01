Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $14.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $16.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $21.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,563,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

