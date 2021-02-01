Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $217.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.10 million and the lowest is $216.76 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $297.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $744.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $957.15 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 93,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

