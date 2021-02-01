Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.86. 12,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,695. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.