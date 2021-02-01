Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,763. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

