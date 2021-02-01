Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. GameStop posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GameStop by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $325.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

