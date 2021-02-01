Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,316. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

