Analysts Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.54. Total posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Total by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

