Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.88. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

ROLL traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.00. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

