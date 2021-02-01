Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $1.02. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

