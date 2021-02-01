Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

