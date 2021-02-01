Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $223.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $854.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $860.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $846.40 million to $862.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

