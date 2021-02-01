Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.67. Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

