Analysts Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.75 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $20.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,647. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 23.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 119,577 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.